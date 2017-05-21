[ May 21, 2017 ] LGAs do not need autonomy, but restructure ―Ortom Latest News

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

BENUE State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that the autonomy been canvassed for local government areas in the country by their chief executives and other advocates is not in consonance with what operates in developed democracies. Governor Ortom …



and more »