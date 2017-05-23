[ May 23, 2017 ] When NCC revved up campaign to promote telecoms subscribers’ importance in Lagos Info Tech – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
[ May 23, 2017 ] When NCC revved up campaign to promote telecoms subscribers' importance in Lagos Info Tech
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
From left, Comedienne and Face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer, Helen Paul; the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Garba Umar Danbatta and actor and also Face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer …
Long road to NCC's consumer centric renaissance
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!