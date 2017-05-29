[ May 29, 2017 ] Fuel crisis: Settle rift with marketers, Ekiti APC chief urges Fayose Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Fuel crisis: Settle rift with marketers, Ekiti APC chief urges Fayose
Following lingering crisis between Governor Ayodele of Ekiti State and petrol marketers, which has led to the stoppage of petrol supply in the state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Party, Kayode Ojo, has appealed to the governor to end the face …
