Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May 29: Expert advocates total deregulation of downstream sector – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

May 29: Expert advocates total deregulation of downstream sector
TheNewsGuru
Mr Muda Yusuf, the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for total deregulation of the downstream sector to boost effective service delivery in the oil and gas industry. Yusuf made the call at the News Agency of …
May 29: High returns on Treasury Bills pose threat to productive activitiesNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.