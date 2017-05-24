May 29: How Abakaliki Stadium became a tourist centre in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI-NOT minding the meagre federal allocation that comes into the state on monthly bases, Governor David Umahi decided to give a face-lift to the State capital, Abakaliki, to the satisfaction of both citizens and foreigners in the state.

As the State capital is gradually undergoing intensive transformation in terms of outlook and aesthetic value, the Governor through the state Ministry of Youth Development and Sports is also embarking on massive transformation of the Abakaliki Township Stadium which has currently become a tourist centre in the State.

This development, South East voice learned was because of the innovation, nature of work, aesthetic choice and amazing display of creativity injected into the project for the first time since the creation of the state in Oct 1st, 1996.

The 10,000 capacity stadium, following its former state was no longer attracting the attention of event planners, celebrities and Ebonyi people to the environment but the diverse innovation of Governor David Umahi had reawakened a new zeal and passion from the members of the public to the area.

The place has surprisingly become a tourist attraction for many people both in the state and outside as the Governor had the Stadium to international standards as it had indeed become a cynosure of all eyes in the State.

The number of people trooping into the Stadium evokes a line of the feeling that the present administration was determined not only to set the pace in developmental strides but also set a precedence of ingenuity that democracy dividends is possible even in the face of obvious economic challenges.

Upon completion of the work at the Stadium, Ebonyi state will join the league of states with the capacity to host both local and international events of any standard.

In a chat with South East Voice, the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, weekend commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for his enormous contributions toward giving a facelift to the Abakaliki township stadium which over the years had been in a sorry state before the present administration came on board.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru who went on tour of the Stadium with all the members of the State House of Assembly described the renovation work at the stadium as massive and wondered how the Governor was able to manage the meagre resources of the state to achieve such a feat.

“After our sitting today, we decided to take a tour of the stadium. We are surprised at what we have seen especially the aesthetic values showcased by those handling the project. Am surprised at what we have seen. Governor Umahi wants the Stadium to be international in outlook. We are not only supervising but over seeing. As a person, looking at the stadium, we need to commend the commissioner for youth and sports; he is doing a good job and he is still doing it. He is a very creative person. With the magnitude of work done here, am very confident that the work will be completed before May 29. The stadium can host any international events following the level of work so far done”.

The post May 29: How Abakaliki Stadium became a tourist centre in Ebonyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

