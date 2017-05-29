May 29: There is no democracy in current dispensation – Balarebe Musa

An elders statesman and former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarebe Musa, has observed with dismay that from 1999 to date, Nigeria is yet to experience what democracy is all about. “All that Nigerians have experienced from 1999 to date is a military dictatorship transfering power to a civilian dictatorship,” he lamented. Speaking […]

May 29: There is no democracy in current dispensation – Balarebe Musa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

