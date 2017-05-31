Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[ May 31, 2017 ] Protesters hail EFCC over arrest of ex-NDDC top aide Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

[ May 31, 2017 ] Protesters hail EFCC over arrest of ex-NDDC top aide Latest News
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
SOME people on Tuesday took to the streets in Yenagoa to show their support to the EFCC for the arrest and prosecution of George Turner, a former top aide in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Turnah was a former Special Adviser to a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.