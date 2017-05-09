[ May 9, 2017 ] JAMB warns candidates, officials against exams malpractice Latest News – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
JAMB warns candidates, officials against exams malpractice
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it has concluded arrangements for the conduct of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scheduled to commence nationwide on Saturday 13th May, and to 20th May.
