May Day: Excitement as Enugu workers honour Ugwuanyi, ‘Most Labour-friendly Governor’ – Vanguard

May Day: Excitement as Enugu workers honour Ugwuanyi, 'Most Labour-friendly Governor'
Workers of Enugu State, Monday, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the “Most Labour-friendly Governor Award in the history of Enugu State” in recognition of his administration's development strides and commitment to their welfare, despite the …
