May Day: Gombe Assures ‘Immediate’ Implementation Of N56,000 Minimum Wage

The Gombe State Government has assured civil servants in the state of immediate implementation of the proposed N56, 000 national minimum wage, once the federal government approves it.

The State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, gave the assurance at the commemoration of 2017 Workers’ Day in Gombe on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Speaking on his behalf, his deputy, Charles Iliya, who is currently the acting governor, said:

“As soon as the Federal Government approves the new minimum wage, our administration will implement it within the limit of our resources.’’

He called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerians to be resilient and support government efforts aimed at moving the country out of current economic recession.

“Our administration accords top priority to the welfare of civil servants whose selfless service contributed immensely to the socio-economy development of our dear state,’’ he said.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman, NLC, Aliyu Kamara, had appealed to the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency approve the new minimum wage submitted by the technical committee.

He said that approval of the new minimum wage became necessary, considering the current economic recession and the attendant high cost of goods and services in the country.

Mr. Kamara also appealed to state government to consider all issues presented to it during the interactive session held between labour leaders and government.

He noted that this year theme entitled, “Labour Relations in Economic Recession an Appraisal’’ could not have come at a better time, considering the numerous challenges facing Nigerian workers.

