May Day marches from across the world in pictures

Members of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees carry a banner as they march during the annual May Day workers' rally in Lagos, Nigeria on May 1, 2017.
People hold banners during a march to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN
French CRS anti-riot police officers try to push away a burning trolley launched towards them during a march for the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
Indonesian demonstrators participate in a May Day protest in Surabaya, the country's second largest city, on May 1, 2017.
Millions of May Day demonstrators took to the streets across the country as they demanded better social security while rejecting outsourcing policies and low wages. / AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO
People carry red flags and banners during a traditional May Day demonstration in the Crimean city of Simferopol on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Max Vetrov
Supporters of "La France insoumise" a banner as they march during the annual May Day workers' rally in Paris on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ
Pakistani workers shout slogans and wave flags during a May Day rally to mark International Labour Day in Quetta on May 1, 2017.
Hundreds of trade, labour and factory workers staged Labour Day rallies in Pakistan on May 1, calling for better working conditions and a hike in their wages. / AFP PHOTO / BANARAS KHAN
Students participate in a May Day demonstration in Athens on May 1, 2017.
Greek trade unions marked May Day today with a 24-hour nationwide strike and protests against looming new cuts demanded by the country's creditors in return for bailout cash. Under pressure from its creditors — the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund — the government agreed to adopt another 3.6 billion euros (3.8 billion USD) in cuts in 2019 and 2020. / AFP PHOTO / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
People crowd in the streets of Berlin's Kreuzberg district to celebrate the traditional "Myfest" May Day festival on May 1, 2017.
/ AFP PHOTO / dpa / Ralf Hirschberger / Germany OUT
Protesters hold rainbow flags and placards during a march to celebrate May Day in Ankara on May 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN
