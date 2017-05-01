Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May Day: Niger workers’ demands cancellation of Pension Scheme – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
May Day: Niger workers’ demands cancellation of Pension Scheme – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

May Day: Niger workers' demands cancellation of Pension Scheme
The Nation Newspaper
The absence of the Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello at the Workers Day parade Monday in Minna has been attributed to the fear of being berated by the workers of the state over his reluctance to cancel the Contributory Pension Scheme in

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.