May Day: Nigerian Workers deserve better deal – Osogbo-born Professionals

There is the need for government at all levels to invest in the welfare of Workers, as the life-blood and driving force of the nation’s development, if Nigeria as a country must come out of its present predicament.

This is just as Nigerian workers must also not relent in their efforts to contribute robustly to the growth of the nation through improved and optimised productivity.

The message is contained in a statement issued by a group of Osogbo-Born professionals under the Umbrella of ‘Osogbo Affairs’ on the celebration of this year’s May Day.

The statement jointly signed by Conveners of the group, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, emphasised the roles of workers in nation building, and underscored the need for them to be well appreciated at all times.

The group while commending the resilience and commitment of Nigerian workers in both formal and informal sectors, especially in the face of the country’s current economic woes, urged the federal and state governments to design polices aimed at making lives more bearable for the workers.

The statement reads in part “The efforts of Nigerian workers towards the development of Nigeria as a country, can never be overemphasized or underestimated.”

”Considering the current situation of the country and the hardship being faced by every worker, it is pertinent and equally necessary for government at all levels, to not only accord them the deserved honor and recognition, but also, always make payment of their entitlements on time”.

”We congratulate the Nigerian workers on the celebration of this year’s May Day. It is our prayer that their contribution and labour will not be in vain”

The post May Day: Nigerian Workers deserve better deal – Osogbo-born Professionals appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

