May Day: NLC Demands N25,000 Minimum Pension For Workers In Sokoto

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is demanding a review of pension to a minimum of N25,000, per month, in Sokoto State, as against the N4,000 being paid to workers for the past twelve years.

The demand was made by the chairman of the congress in the state, Mr Aminu Umar, on Monday at the 2017 May Day celebration.

Umar also called for the implementation of the government circular of December 2014, on the payment of gratuity and pension to staff and medical workers in the Local Government service, as their counterparts in the state service.

He commended the State Government for the payment of arrears of gratuities of more than four billion to retired civil servants at the State and Local Government service.

The chairman also noted the regular payment of salary and pension “at a time when some workers in some states are being owed arrears of salary and pension”.

“Regular training and retraining of civil servants, priority given to education, agriculture and commerce. “Increased food production and security, creation of job opportunities, as well as increased revenue generation, among others”, Umar said.

Umar further assured that workers in the state would continue to be hardworking, honest and dedicated to duty, in order to move the state forward.

