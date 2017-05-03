May Day: NLC/TUC calls for timely implementation of ERGP

Organised Labour under the auspices of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress has called on President Buhari to ensure timely implementation of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan so that it would not suffer the fate of previous blueprints. NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in his address at the just concluded celebration of […]

The post May Day: NLC/TUC calls for timely implementation of ERGP appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

