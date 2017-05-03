May Day: NLC/TUC calls for timely implementation of ERGP
Organised Labour under the auspices of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and the Trade Union Congress has called on President Buhari to ensure timely implementation of the Economic Recovery Growth Plan so that it would not suffer the fate of previous blueprints. NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in his address at the just concluded celebration of […]
