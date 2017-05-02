Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May Day: Oba of Benin felicitates with workers – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

May Day: Oba of Benin felicitates with workers
Vanguard
BENIN—OBA of Benin, Ewuare II, has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of the 2017 Workers Day celebration. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. •Oba Ewuare II of Benin. The Benin monarch …
Oba of Benin urges workers to remain committed to duty in spite challengesGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.