May Day: Placards banned in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- Workers in Enugu state were Monday banned from carrying placards at the May Day rally in Michael Okpara square Enugu.

Master of ceremony at the event, Ndudi Chude, who made the announcement told Vanguard that he was instructed to make the announcement.

Subsequently, no placard was displayed until the function ended.

State chairman of NLC, Virginus Nwobodo and state commission for Labour and productivity, Emeka Okeke, both failed to react to inquiries sent to them on reason why there was such an announcement.

The NLC and TUC in the state however lauded the state government’s labour and workers friendliness, saying that the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration remains the best workers friendly administration the state ever had.

State NLC chairman, Nwobodo and his TUC counterpart, Chukwuma Igbokwe concord that workers salaries have been prompt on the 25th of every month since the two years of Ugwuanyi administration.

The organized labour however made some demands from the government including payment of three years owed pension to retirees of state parastatals.

Governor Ugwuanyi pledged to continue doing his best in upholding the welfare of the state workers, which he said was uppermost in the priorities of his administration.

The post May Day: Placards banned in Enugu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

