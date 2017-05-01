May Day: Police Beefs Up Security Around Abuja

In order to have a hitch-free workers day celebration, the Nigeria Police Force has provided adequate security before, during and after the workers day on May 1, 2017.

According to the FCT Police Commissioner, CP Musa Kimo, the command has taken proactive measures to ensure a peaceful celebration and has also increased its patrol teams on major roads, entry and exit routes. The Police PRO, ASP Usen Omorodion, in a statement, noted that the commissioner has directed that adequate personnel would be stationed at recreational parks as well as place of public interest.

Meanwhile, the police said intelligence report at their disposal revealed that a certain group identified as the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to take over the street of FCT in the name of registering their protest.

The commissioner of police hereby warns individual any groups against indulging in acts of protest that will result to breakdown of law and order in the federal capital territory.

He further warned those behind the proposed action to desist forthwith in their own interest as the said protest would be tantamount to the peace of the federal capital territory FCT.

