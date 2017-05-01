Pages Navigation Menu

Why MTN sacked 280 workers – Daily Trust

Posted on May 1, 2017


Daily Trust

Why MTN sacked 280 workers
Daily Trust
MTN Nigeria said it had to disengage 280 staff because it wanted to delve into full Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and digital operations.
