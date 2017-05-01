May Day: Ugwuanyi most labour-friendly governor – Enugu workers
Workers of Enugu State, Monday, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the “Most Labour-friendly Governor Award in the history of Enugu State”. This, they said was in recognition of his administration’s development strides and commitment to their welfare, despite the severe economic crisis in the country. The state workers, who were visibly joyful, noted that […]
