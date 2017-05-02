Pages Navigation Menu

May Day: ULC assures FCT workers of better deal

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

CHAIRMAN, United Labour Congress, ULC, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Comrade Paulinus Onyeodi has said that better days were ahead for workers in the territory, because the newly formed union would not condone anti- workers practice from any employer. Comrade Onyeodi, who stated this yesterday in a speech to celebrate this year’s Workers Day, pointed out […]

