Mayor spent R1.7m on KFC and hotels – Independent Online

Mayor spent R1.7m on KFC and hotels
Johannesburg – Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor Simon Mofokeng, who is a member of the African National Congress (ANC), has been accused by the Democratic Alliance (DA) of spending nearly two million rand on KFC, Nandos and hotel bills during his …
Mayor's takeaway chicken and hotels costs Vaal taxpayers R1.7m
