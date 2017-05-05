Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mayweather wants to buy NBA franchise – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Mayweather wants to buy NBA franchise
Vanguard
Having already conquered the world of boxing during his perfect 49-fight career to date, Floyd Mayweather has now set his sights on the NBA. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Mayweather. The four-division world champion is retired having last …
Floyd Mayweather Wants to Buy an NBA Team, But Can He Actually Afford One?Complex
Floyd Mayweather talks to Magic Johnson, says he's interested in buying an NBA teamCBSSports.com
Floyd Mayweather Says He's Ready to Buy NBA TeamBleacher Report
Washington Post –Mirror.co.uk –CBS Atlanta –Sporting News
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.