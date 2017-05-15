#MBFWA | Mercedes Fashion Week Australia: Albus Lumen
The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia show kicked off yesterday and Albus Lumen showcased her most recent collection on the runway for day 1 of the prestigious fashion platform which was held in Sydney, Australia See the collection below Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
