#MBFWA | Mercedes Fashion Week Australia: Albus Lumen

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia show kicked off yesterday and Albus Lumen showcased her most recent collection on the runway for day 1 of the prestigious fashion platform which was held in Sydney, Australia See the collection below Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The post #MBFWA | Mercedes Fashion Week Australia: Albus Lumen appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

