MC Galaxy drops sophomore album “MMM” featuring Swizz Beatz, Sarkodie and More
MC Galaxy has released his much anticipated sophomore album, “MMM” (Money Making Machine). The 14-track Afrocentric album features Swizz Beatz, Sarkodie, Neza and Kelli Pyle, Serge Beynaud with production credits from Swizz Beatz, Musicman TY, Masterkraft, Spells, Krizbeatz, Dj Coublon and T-Spize. The album follows his 2015 debut “Breakthrough” which houses the hit single ‘Sekem‘. […]
