MC Galaxy drops sophomore album “MMM” featuring Swizz Beatz, Sarkodie and More

Posted on May 5, 2017

MC Galaxy has  released his much anticipated sophomore album, “MMM” (Money Making Machine). The 14-track Afrocentric album features Swizz Beatz, Sarkodie, Neza and Kelli Pyle, Serge Beynaud with production credits from Swizz Beatz, Musicman TY, Masterkraft, Spells, Krizbeatz, Dj Coublon and T-Spize. The album follows his 2015 debut “Breakthrough” which houses the hit single ‘Sekem‘. […]

