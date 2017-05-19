MCA Thomas Minito’s body found in Athi River with neck, hand injuries – The Star, Kenya
MCA Thomas Minito's body found in Athi River with neck, hand injuries
The Star, Kenya
Churo-AMaya ward representative Thomas Minito who was found dead in Ol Donyo Sabuk, Athi River, on the morning of May 19, 2017. /JOSEPH KANGOGO. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. MCA Thomas Minito, who had been missing for …
