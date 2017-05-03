McCarthy: Bafana Coach Issue Must Be Resolved Before Nigeria Clash

Former South Africa forward Benni McCarthy has expressed his fears that Bafana Bafana are yet to get a new coach ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Uyo in June, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Since the sacking of Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba in December, 2016, South African football fans are baffled that a coach is yet to be appointed.

McCarthy, a member of South African Football Association technical committee, said on Tuesday he is as much in the dark as the rest of the country about the search for a new Bafana Bafana coach.

"I thought I was part of a group that was doing good to find the new coach for Bafana, but I simply just don’t know what has happened‚" McCarthy told businesslive.co.za.

"What has stalled the process and this situation is a major bummer. There were good candidates and I was expecting that by now there would be a coach.

"But clearly, there is a hold-up somewhere, but I don’t know the reason. I am in the same boat as you guys in the media.

"It is a major setback that we have a huge match against Nigeria in a few weeks’ time and we don’t have a coach.

"There is uncertainty because we don’t know if [caretaker coach] Owen Da Gama is going to take the team forward or there is going to be a new coach by the time Bafana play [against Nigeria].

"It is very confusing for the players because they were expecting the new coach to be watching them by now.

"We are in the back-end of the season, where many teams are fighting to win the league.

"Some are fighting for top eight and some are trying to avoid relegation and there is no coach watching all these interesting matches."

The 2004 UEFA Champions League winner with FC Porto under Jose Mourinho however said he expects that everything will be taken care of immediately.

"I just hope that it gets resolved as soon as possible," McCarthy added.

"I am a South African and I want to see my national team do well, which is something that they have not done in a while.

"I want things to be resolved, so we have a coach in place to allow him to get down to business‚ start to watch the players‚ put his team together and come up with a plan for helping us to qualify for Russia."

