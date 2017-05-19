MD Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority lauds Dickson on investment drive

Umana Okon Umana, the Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), has commended Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa for his efforts to attract investors to the state.

He made the commendation on Friday in Yenagoa during a courtesy call on the governor.

He commended the governor for pro‎viding land and other logistics to enhance the development of Brass Oil and Gas City.

According to him, the gesture is an indication of the commitment of Dickson’s administration to create jobs in the state.

Umana explained that, the Brass Oil and Gas City project, which construction had so far gulped 3.5 billion dollars, is oil and gas free zone that had been licensed by OGFZA.

The MD appealed to the governor to allocate a piece of land to the authority backed with Certificate of Occupancy.

In his response, Dickson assured that his administration would support the authority to enable its management achieve its mandate.

He also gave his nod to Umana’s request for allocation of a piece of land, adding that officials of the authority and his economic team would work out the modalities.

Dickson commended the Umana-led OGFZA for boosting the investment potentials of the Niger Delta region.

He urged leaders from the region to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

“We as leaders in the region must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of our people to change the narrative of under-development in the region,’’ he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

