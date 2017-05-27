Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MDC-T, SA’s DA in regional opposition pact – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

MDC-T, SA's DA in regional opposition pact
New Zimbabwe.com
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has joined forces with firebrand South African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane in an opposition alliance involving eight mainstream parties in the region. This was revealed by Maimane, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, …
Zambian treason case 'persecution through prosecution'AppsforPCdaily

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.