MDC youth stabbed in Chiwundura – Nehanda Radio

Posted on May 28, 2017


MDC youth stabbed in Chiwundura
Suspected Zanu PF youths stabbed and critically injured an MDC supporter in Chiwundura last week, a faith-based rights group said, continuing a wave of attacks in the run-up to the July 15 by-election. File picture of Zanu PF youths. The National
