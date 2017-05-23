Meadow Hall College wins prestigious British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award

At the inaugural edition of the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards, ENATARARI KALANGO, a student of MEADOW HALL COLLEGE received the prestigious award for her exceptional performance in the June 2016 Cambridge examinations. Enatarari won the prize for the BEST ACROSS EIGHT CAMBRIDGE IGCSEs in the Cambridge International Examinations conducted across the […]

