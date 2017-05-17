Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meadow Hall Foundation rewards teachers – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Meadow Hall Foundation rewards teachers
Vanguard
IN keeping to its promise and commitment to advance the education of the Nigerian child through improvement of the teaching profession and quality, Meadow Hall Foundation, a subsidiary of Meadow Hall Group, has rewarded three inspirational teachers in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.