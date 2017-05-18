Meadow Hall Foundation rewards teachers

By Destiny Eseaga

IN keeping to its promise and commitment to advance the education of the Nigerian child through improvement of the teaching profession and quality, Meadow Hall Foundation, a subsidiary of Meadow Hall Group, has rewarded three inspirational teachers in Lagos State, at the just concluded Inspirational Educator Awards 2017, organised in Lagos.

The annual Inspirational Educator Awards (INSEA) according to the Foundation is a merit-based award aimed at elevating the teaching profession and motivating school teachers and educational leaders to continue to strive for excellence in the profession. The Award which is in two categories: The Inspirational School Leader of the Year Award and The Inspirational Teacher of the Year Award witnessed large turn-out of school teachers, stakeholders and Lagos State Government official.

Head, Meadow Hall Foundation, Mrs Kemi Adewoye, gave an inspirational stories of the winners and guidelines used in the selection process. She said, “we found inspirational stories of innovative educators who despite difficult circumstances, are working hard to improve children’s access to quality education. One of the inspirational educators, Mrs. Oluremi Tanimola has been teaching for over 26 years, and she is technologically savvy and most importantly has retained her passion for education.”

Another inspirational educator, Ms. Odueke Abiodun has taken her passion for the total development of the Nigerian child beyond the 4 walls of her classroom to her community where she teaches secondary school drop-outs from her school and neighboring schools about values/character education, and connects them to mentors and vocational trainers who help them acquire skills. Mr. Tolulope Odunsanya, one of our inspirational educators, was shaped by a mentor and is now inspiring other teachers to be passionate and innovative just as he”.

“There are inspirational stories all over Nigeria. This platform is to bring out the stories and inspire teachers to do more. The Inspirational Educator Awards for 2017 was opened to only educators in Lagos State. However, the award will be open to all teachers in Nigeria as from 2018. The need to advocate for the teaching profession and to inspire teachers to do more led to this award.”She concluded.

Mrs. Oluremi Tanimola emerged the winner of the Inspirational School Leader of the year with a cash prize of ¦ 2,000,000.00. In the other category, Ms. Odueke Abiodun won the Inspirational Teacher of the year and a cash prize of ¦ 1,000,000.00 while Mr. Tolulope Odunsanya emerged first runner-up with ¦ 500,000.00 as cash prize.

The three winners were thrilled and full of appreciation to Meadow Hall, their students, fellow teachers, school management and Lagos State Government for providing an opportunity to share their inspirational stories. Thanking Meadow Hall Foundation for their commitment, transparency and flawless process in selecting the winners and keeping to their brand promise. According to Mr. Tolulope Odunsanya, the 1st runner up, “lots of people think rewards of teachers are in heaven only but Meadow Hall Foundation has rewarded us while on earth”.

The post Meadow Hall Foundation rewards teachers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

