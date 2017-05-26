Mechanic, 30,docked for alleged N60,000 motor part theft

A 30-year-old mechanic, Donald Nnabadim, who allegedly stole a Lexus Silencer valued at N60,000 was on Friday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

Nnabadim, whose address is unknown, is facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 21, at about 6.30 p. m. at NDL Company, Ota, Ogun.

Gbesi said that the accused stole a Lexus Silencer valued at N60,000 belonging to one Johnson Iyanola.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O.Banwo, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo said that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed.

He also ordered that the sureties should swear to an affidavit of means and submit four recent passport photographs to the court, with an evidence of tax payment from the Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned till July 5, for hearing.

