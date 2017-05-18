Pages Navigation Menu

Med-view Airline shareholders approve fund raising, N29m dividend

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

SHAREHOLDERS of Med-view Airline Plc have authorized the company to raise an additional capital to expand operation. Also, the shareholders approved a total dividend payout of N29.25 million, representing 3kobo per share. According to the company, the funds will be raised through debt instrument or a combination of private placement, right issues, among others. The […]

