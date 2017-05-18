EU bars Med-View Airline over safety concerns – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

EU bars Med-View Airline over safety concerns

EU bars Med-View Airline over safety concerns
The European Commission has barred a Nigerian carrier, Med-View Airline, from operating in its airspace over safety concerns. The airline is one of those under the EU Air Safety List Annex A, which have been banned from operating in Europe. A total of
