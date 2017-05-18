Med-View clarifies EU operational restriction

Med-View Airline has clarified the European Union​, EU,​ operational restriction of the airline, which was ​believed​ to have affected its Lagos-London (Gatwick) operations. A statement by its Executive Director, Business Development and Commercials, Isiaq Na’Allah, said its flights to London were in no way impacted by the EU ban. The airline in the statement said […]

Med-View clarifies EU operational restriction

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

