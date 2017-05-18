Med-View: EU Bans Nigerian Airline From Entering UK Airspace

The European Union (EU) has barred Med-View Airline from entering it’s airspace, barely 18 months after the lone Nigerian carrier commenced operation on the Lagos-London route.

The EU cited safety reasons for barring of the airline from entering the Europe airspace.

According to the European Commission, its aircraft – Boeing 767 – that it operate to Gatwick London is not airworthy and advised the carrier to change the aircraft or suspend flight operations to its airspace until it is able to provide another aircraft for its operations.

Apart from the airline, 180 other airlines were also barred from flying into Europe.

Also, 174 other airlines were barred due to safety oversight by aviation authorities in their home countries. All carriers from Mozambique and Republic of Benin have been removed from the list of airlines banned.

A statement released by the commission said:

“Today the European Commission updated the EU air safety list, the list of non-European airlines that do not meet international safety standards, and are therefore subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union.” “Following today’s update, all airlines certified in Benin and Mozambique are cleared from the list, following further improvements to the aviation safety situation in these countries. “On the other hand, the airlines Med-View (Nigeria), Mustique Airways (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Aviation Company Urga (Ukraine) and Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe) were added to the list due to unaddressed safety deficiencies that were detected by the European aviation safety agency during the assessment for a third country operator authorisation.”

Med-View was one of seven airlines barred due to safety conditions.

