Medical check-up: Buhari leaves for London tonight, Osibanjo incharge

President Muhammadu Buhari’s yesterday night travelled to London for medical follow-up. President Buhari who was billed to meet the 82 released Chibok School girl left for London on Sunday night after weeks of uncertainty and speculation over his health. This information was made known to the public by the special assistant to the president on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

