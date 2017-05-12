Medical doctor, 74, commits suicide in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA — A medical doctor identified as I. J. Mbaekpe, has committed suicide in Aba, Abia State.

Vanguard gathered that Mbaekpe, who lives in Abayi area of the city has been suffering from undisclosed ailment for about 30 years.

According to a family source, the medical doctor, aged 74, kept lamenting that he was tired of life, as his health condition defied solution.

While his wife, Mary, was said to be out of the house, Mbaekpe allegedly shot himself which attracted neighbours. He died as he was being taken to the hospital.

“He has been sick for about 30 years now. While the family continued to take care of him and seek solution to his ailment, he kept telling us that he was tired of life. While his wife was out of the house, he shot himself. Nobody knew he could get to the extent of taking his life,” a family source said.

Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Godfrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident, said the doctor was reported to have suffered from a sickness for about 30 years.

The post Medical doctor, 74, commits suicide in Aba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

