Medical Follow-Up: Senate receives Buhari’s letter

May 9, 2017

The Senate on Thursday confirmed receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter informing it of his trip to the United Kingdom on a “medical follow-up’’. President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter, dated May 5, 2017, at plenary and announced that its transmission to the senate was in accordance with Section 145(1) of…

