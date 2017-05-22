Medview Airline Flight Departs For London – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Medview Airline Flight Departs For London
Leadership Newspapers
Medview Airline, the only Nigerian carrier on European route yesterday operated its schedule flight to London Gatwick Airport, thereby laying to rest misleading reports that the EU restriction affected its UK operations. The Boeing 747 aircraft jet out …
MedView Airline debunks EU ban rumour, operates Lagos-London flight
