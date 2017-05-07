Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meek Mill Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj & Drake On Latest Tracks – HipHopDX

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


HipHopDX

Meek Mill Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj & Drake On Latest Tracks
HipHopDX
Meek Mill dropped three new tracks for his 30th birthday — “$lay,” “Backboard” and “Left Hollywood” — and it's safe to say he hasn't buried the hatchet with his foes. Despite Drake's decision to retire from playing “Back To Back” live (possibly in
Celebrity couples who have called it quits in 2017nwitimes.com
US Rapper Meek Mill Disses Drake And Nicki Minaj On Latest TracksBuzzNigeria.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.