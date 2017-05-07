Meek Mill Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj & Drake On Latest Tracks – HipHopDX
Meek Mill Fires Shots At Nicki Minaj & Drake On Latest Tracks
Meek Mill dropped three new tracks for his 30th birthday — “$lay,” “Backboard” and “Left Hollywood” — and it's safe to say he hasn't buried the hatchet with his foes. Despite Drake's decision to retire from playing “Back To Back” live (possibly in …
