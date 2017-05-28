Pages Navigation Menu

Meek Mill Reveals That He Listens To Drake’s Song For Motivation

Posted on May 28, 2017

A diss track that crowned Meek Mill King of internet memes during a 20-week stint on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has re-emerged almost two years after its initial release. Meek Mill posted a video of himself listening to Drake’s 2015 single “Back to Back” on his Instagram Stories feed, Complex.com reports. “Back to Back” initially…

