Meek Mill Reveals That He Listens To Drake’s Song For Motivation

A diss track that crowned Meek Mill King of internet memes during a 20-week stint on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has re-emerged almost two years after its initial release. Meek Mill posted a video of himself listening to Drake’s 2015 single “Back to Back” on his Instagram Stories feed, Complex.com reports. “Back to Back” initially…

The post Meek Mill Reveals That He Listens To Drake’s Song For Motivation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

