Meet Abdelmadjid Tebboune The Only Algeria Minister Sacked 3 Days After His Appointment (Photo)

A Minister in Algeria has been shown the door just three days after he was appointed by the President.

A picture taken on February 2, 2016 shows Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a meeting of the National Liberation Front (FLN) in Algeria/ AFP PHOTO / RYAD KRAMDI

Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, sacked his tourism minister on Sunday days after he was appointed to the post, the presidency said, with one television channel claiming he had a criminal record, AFP reports.

The announcement was made in a terse statement from the presidency, carried by the APS news agency, did not say why Bouteflika had fired Messaoud Benagoun, who became minister of tourism and crafts just three days earlier.

This is coming after Algerian media had criticised Benagoun’s appointment, claiming that the 38-year-old had never had a job before joining the new government that was formed on Thursday.

On Sunday, private television station Enahar claimed Benagoun held a fake university diploma and a criminal record, with several convictions, but did not specify for what offences.

According to Enahar, the sacked minister had submitted a doctored curriculum vitae in order to stand in the May 4 parliamentary election.

Benagoun belongs to the Popular Algerian Movement (MPA) which won 13 seats. Bouteflika’s party and its coalition ally won a clear majority while Islamists came in third place.

On Wednesday, Bouteflika appointed a new prime minister, Abdelmajid Tebboune, replacing his ally Abdelmalek Sellal in the wake of the election.

Tebboune formed his government the following day.