Meet Adekunle Gold’s Band: The 79th Element

Award winning urban highlife singer, Adekunle Gold has unveiled his official band –“The 79th Element”- named after the atomic number of Gold.

Gold in its purest form is bright, soft, and malleable. It is one of the least reactive elements, solid under standard conditions and extremely valuable, Adekunle Gold’s 79th Element has all of these attributes.

The 79th Element band members are talented and well known musicians in the industry. With their refined skills in music, the band will take Adekunle Gold’s already brilliant stage presence to a different level, competing with anyone across the globe. The band members include Micheal Bakare (@seyikeyz) as producer and music director of the band, Oladele Afolabi (@herbalistonthebeat) on drums, Babatunde Alaba (@georgiaalabama77) on percussion, Ojekunle Ayodeji (@dejikeyz) on the keyboard, Owa Ayo (@awhydave) on Base guitar, Femi Leye (@femileye1) lead guitar, Kosoko Adekunbi (@adekunbee) and Aigbokhan Martins (@ayomide_martins) backing vocals.

Adekunle Gold and the 79th Element will be performing on the first edition of the One Night Stand with Adekunle Gold at the following locations: 02 Academy Islington London on the 30th June 2017 and Button Factory Dublin on the 7th of 2017.

Tickets are available on www.adekunlegold.com

The post Meet Adekunle Gold’s Band: The 79th Element appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

