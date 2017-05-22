Meet Adunola, The Beautiful Daughter To Late Actress Moji Olaiya (PHOTOS)

Adunoluwa is the first daughter of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, who died on May 18, 2017 aged 42. Coincidentally, both mother and daughter share the same birth month – February – and celebrate their birthdays just two days apart. While Adun was born on February 25, 1999, her late mum was born on February …

The post Meet Adunola, The Beautiful Daughter To Late Actress Moji Olaiya (PHOTOS) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

