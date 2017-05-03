Meet Anthony Joshua’s Girlfriend And Baby Mama (Pictures)

Meet the super hot girlfriend of a Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, Her name is Nicole Osbourne and she is a yoga instructor and pole dancer, she is the official long-term girlfriend and baby mama of Anthony Joshua, their newborn baby is just about 5 months old, congrats to the 27 years old couple. Source: …

The post Meet Anthony Joshua’s Girlfriend And Baby Mama (Pictures) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

