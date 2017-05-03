Meet Heavy Weight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua’s Baby Mama and His Son (PHOTO)
Nicole Osbourne is the longtime on and off girlfriend of Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua. She is a yoga instructor and pole dancer, she is also the mother of his son.
