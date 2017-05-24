Pages Navigation Menu

Meet Ire Aderinokun, One of Three Google Developer Experts in Nigeria and our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

There are only three Google Developer Experts in Nigeria, and our Woman Crush Wednesday this week is one of them. Ire Aderinokun is a Frontend Developer and User Interface designer. It simple terms, she is a website developer. Not just that, Ire also runs a blog called bitsofcode, where she breaks down coding tips to […]

