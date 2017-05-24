Meet Ire Aderinokun, One of Three Google Developer Experts in Nigeria and our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week

There are only three Google Developer Experts in Nigeria, and our Woman Crush Wednesday this week is one of them. Ire Aderinokun is a Frontend Developer and User Interface designer. It simple terms, she is a website developer. Not just that, Ire also runs a blog called bitsofcode, where she breaks down coding tips to […]

The post Meet Ire Aderinokun, One of Three Google Developer Experts in Nigeria and our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

